Man stabbed in Midtown minutes after ball drops in Times Square: police

A man was stabbed in the back in Midtown minutes after thousands rang in the New Year in Times Square, police said.

The unidentified victim was arguing with another man on W. 34th St. and Eighth Ave. about 12:30 a.m. when the two came to blows, police said.

As the two fought, the victim was stabbed in the left side of his back. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to survive.

The stabber ran off and was still being sought Saturday.

The attack took place just moments after the ball fell in Times Square and former NYPD cop Eric Adams was sworn in as the city’s new mayor.

The crime happened about nine blocks from the New Year’s celebration and police do not believe it was linked to the festivities.