Man who stabbed mom incompetent to stand trial

Oct. 7—LIMA — A Lima man charged with attempted murder for attacking his mother with a knife has been found not competent to stand trial and will undergo further evaluation and treatment at a maximum security facility in Columbus.

Kevin Stahr, 25, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday for a competency hearing, where a report from Dr. Kara Marciani of the Forensic Center for Western Ohio in Dayton was entered into the official record. That report said doctors at the Dayton facility found that Stahr is not competent at the present time to assist in his own defense.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser said the doctor who performed the evaluation wrote that Stahr "could possibly" be restored to competency at some point in the future.

The Lima man, who according to court documents is autistic and suffers from schizophrenia, was indicted in July on charges of attempted murder, a felony of the first degree, and two second-degree felony counts of felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, and her live-in boyfriend, Timothy Stapleton.

According to court documents the incident took place on June 4 at a residence at 705 S. Pears St. in Lima. Stapleton told police Kevin Stahr was standing close to him and Kelly Stahr when Kevin produced a large kitchen-type knife and charged at them. He began to stab his mother several times until Stapleton came to her rescue.

Kelly Stahr fled to a neighbor's house and was transported via ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical center, where she underwent surgery for her injuries. Kevin Stahr was taken into custody in connection with the attack.

Ms. Stahr was present in court on Wednesday in support of her son.

Kohlrieser ordered Kevin Stahr to be transported to the Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare's Timothy Mortitz forensic unit, a maximum security facility in Columbus, for further treatment. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Willamowski told the judge it was his understanding that Stahr may have previously been a patient at that facility and was physically abused during his time there.

Kohlrieser said she would look into the allegations and "see if there's another place I can send him."