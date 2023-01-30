Man stabbed at Motel 6 on North Monroe, Tallahassee police investigating

A man was stabbed early Monday morning at the Motel 6 on North Monroe Street, police say.

Tallahassee Police Department officers called to the motel, 2738 North Monroe Street, at 4:39 a.m. found a man with non-life-threatening stab wounds in his "upper back," police wrote in an incident synopsis.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital.

Another man at the scene was "briefly detained," but not arrested, TPD said.

"At this time, all individuals involved have been identified and the investigation remains ongoing," the incident synopsis said. "No arrests have been made at this time."

