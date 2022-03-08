Man stabbed in motel parking lot

Wichita Falls Police investigated a stabbing assault on the city’s north side Monday afternoon.

According to Wichita Falls Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Officers were sent to the United Regional Emergency Room around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was driven to the hospital by a witness who told police he had been stabbed in the parking lot of the Sleepwell Motel on Iowa Park Road.

Officers and detectives secured the crime scene and interviewed the witness. The victim was taken into surgery. His name and condition have not been released. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger, according to Eipper.

