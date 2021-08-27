Man stabbed mother, sister, police say

Aug. 27—THOMASVILLE — An 18-year-old Thomasville man is accused of stabbing his mother and young sister Thursday afternoon.

Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Irene Street got into an argument with his 41-year-old mother, whose name was not released, about 3 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department said. It escalated, and Estrada-Ochoa stabbed her multiple times, and he also stabbed his 11-year-old sister, police said. His 5-year-old sister was home but not harmed.

Despite being stabbed, the 11-year-old was able to call 911, screaming for help and saying someone was dead, police said.

Estrada-Ochoa was still there when officers arrived. He was arrested without incident and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and assault on a child under 12, police said.

The mother was in the intensive care unit of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in serious but stable condition, police said. The 11-year-old was in stable condition.

Estrada-Ochoa was being held in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in Davidson District Court on Sept. 22.