Man stabbed in Mt. Oliver

A man was stabbed in Mt. Oliver early Friday morning.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 received a call at 4:13 a.m. about a stabbing in the 100 block of Margaret Street. The man was found suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

