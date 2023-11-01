Man stabbed multiple times on bus in northeast Charlotte. CMPD looks for assailant.

A man was stabbed multiple times on a bus in northeast Charlotte, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Officers have not yet arrested any suspects, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department statement.

The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and serious injuries after the incident, which happened on a Charlotte Area Transit System bus near the intersection of East Sugar Creek Road and North Tryon Street. That’s northeast of Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood and close to the Sugar Creek light rail station.

This is a developing story.