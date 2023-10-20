Man stabbed multiple times in Clinton Township, shocks quiet apartment community

CLINTON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man in his mid 20s was stabbed multiple times in several areas in a quiet Clinton Township apartment community on Friday.

Police were called to the scene around 1 a.m. The incident took place at Farmbrook Manor Apartment Homes near 16 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway.

The apartment community has over 60 buildings; many of the residents were not aware of the stabbing.

"That's scary to know that. I never heard anything –especially out here, being in Clinton Township– never heard anything like that," said Myonia Jackson, a nearby resident. "It’s not necessary, it's not. Violence is not the key."

Police said there were three people inside the apartment unit when they arrived, and one of them was injured. The suspect, also in his mid 20s, surrendered without incident.

It is not clear how everyone involved in the incident knew each other, but police say the event was not random.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Clinton Township Investigators were also working on another violent case Thursday night, into Friday. Police said a woman was killed by her husband, who she was in the process of divorcing.