Man stabbed multiple times in Davis Square; police investigating

Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in Davis Square Tuesday night.

Somerville Police responded to the area just after 8:30 p.m. for a report of two men fighting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 31-year-old man with numerous stab wounds to the chest. The victim’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is recovering.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact the Criminal Investigations Division.

