Man stabbed multiple times in Fresno hospitalized, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times Saturday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 7:20 a.m., they responded to the southwest corner of Clovis Avenue and Kings Canyon Road behind the library.

Upon arrival, authorities reported a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso and head.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the suspect involved was detained.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances that led up to this incident.

