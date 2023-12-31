Man stabbed multiple times in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Hickory Hill Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a stabbing on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road at around 1:47 p.m.

According to police, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police did not give information on the possible suspect or suspects. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

