Sep. 22—A man was stabbed multiple times Friday night at Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane.

Spokane police Lt. Jay Kernkamp said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests were made by 7 p.m. and officers were on scene investigating, Kernkamp said.

The victim said the stabbing happened near the U.S. Pavilion at the park.