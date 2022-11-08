Man stabbed multiple times near I-5 underpass in Whatcom County

A man who refused to identify himself was arrested in Blaine for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times and resisting arrest for two hours following the attack, according to probable cause documents from the Whatcom County Superior Court.

The unidentified man was taken into custody early Monday morning, Nov. 7, after the victim and a witness both called police to report the alleged stabbing, according to the documents.

The alleged assault happened around midnight at the I-5 underpass at D Street and Peace Portal Drive, the documents state.

The victim told police he was trying to talk to the unidentified man when he began stabbing him, according to the documents.

The victim had injuries to his arm, which were consistent with defense wounds, documents state.

He used his hands to show the size of the blade used as being about a foot long, according to the documents.

Blaine Police officers found a man matching the description of the attacker under the overpass who refused to identify himself. His clothing also had blood stains, documents state.

The man refused to come out for more than two hours and brandished two knives at officers after being told he was under arrest, documents state. Five agencies were involved in bringing the unidentified man into custody, according to documents.

A knife and machete were submitted as evidence, documents state. The unidentified suspect was fingerprinted and is being held without bail, according to the Blaine Police Department.

The victim received basic medical transport to St. Joseph hospital, according to North Whatcom Fire and Rescue. He was no longer a patient of the hospital as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the hospital told The Bellingham Herald.