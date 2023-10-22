Man stabbed multiple times in Redcliffe by group who then fled

The man received "a number of stab wounds from a number of individuals", police said

A man has been stabbed multiple times in a serious assault by a group of people.

Officers were called to reports of the incident on Prewett Street in Redcliffe, Bristol, at around 16:10 BST on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital after being stabbed by "a number of individuals", Avon and Somerset Police said. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

"The offenders left the scene immediately after the incident, reportedly in the direction of Ship Lane, and enquiries are ongoing to identify them," a police spokesperson said.

"A search of the immediate area, involving a helicopter and armed officers, has been carried out and proved negative."

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has footage that could help identify the suspects is asked to contact the police.

