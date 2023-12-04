Man stabbed multiple times while leaving Buckhead bar, police say

Authorities are investigating a stabbing that left one man hospitalized.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 4:22 a.m. Monday, officers received reports of someone who was dropped off at Piedmont Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they met with a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. Officials confirmed that he is stable.

According to the investigation, the victim was leaving Sovereign Sweets on Roswell Road when he got into a fight. During the fight, police said someone attacked him and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was then dropped off at the hospital.

No one has been taken into custody.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

