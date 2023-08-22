Man stabbed near Hall County movie theater, police say

Two people are in the hospital after a domestic dispute led to a man being stabbed, according to police.

Gainesville police officers were called to the Hollywood Cinemas on Green Hill Circle and a second scene on Shallowford Road, just a few blocks away.

Investigators say a man and woman got into a domestic dispute and the man was stabbed in the parking lot of the movie theater.

Both people were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He is currently in critical condition.

It’s unclear how the woman was injured, but she is currently listed as stable.

Neither person’s identity has been released and no arrests have been made.

