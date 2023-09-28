Man stabbed near mill yard in Sanford. Gun fired, too, police say.

SANFORD, Maine — A local man is in stable condition after being stabbed at the intersection of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing early Thursday morning, according to police.

William Southworth, 38, of Sanford, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland after two males reportedly approached him, stole his bicycle, and pulled him into a fight, during which he was repeatedly stabbed in the back, according to Maj. Matthew Gagne, of the Sanford Police Department.

A gun also was fired three or four times, Gagne added.

Police said these details came from witnesses. Officers responded after dispatchers got word of the incident at 4:30 a.m. One of the assailants stabbed Southworth, while the other fired the gun, according to witnesses, police said.

Gagne said the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident.

“There is no direct threat to the public at this time,” he said.

