Man stabbed near Pine Hills neighborhood, deputies searching for suspect

A 33-year-old man was stabbed Thursday night near the Pine Hills neighborhood in west Orlando, and deputies are searching for the suspect, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before midnight, deputies received a call about a stabbing on the 2700-block of Business Center Boulevard near the Greyhound bus station and John Young Parkway, said OCSO’s Lt. Christian VonBargen.

Deputies found a man with a knife wound, who was later transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, VonBargen said.

The man was in a physical fight with a 30-year-old suspect when the latter of the two took out a knife and stabbed the victim, VonBargen said. The suspect then fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies are still investigating.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.