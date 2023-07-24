Man stabbed near St. John's Park early Monday morning; another man arrested

GREEN BAY - A 23-year-old man was arrested after a 45-year-old man was stabbed about 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of South Madison and Crooks streets, the Green Bay Police Department said.

Police believe the two men knew each other and had argued at St. John's Park before, according to witness testimony. It's not known at this time what the argument was about.

The 23-year-old fled the scene and was arrested about half an hour later on North Van Buren Street. Neither he nor the victim was identified.

The victim received life-threatening injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. Police said there was no threat to the public.

