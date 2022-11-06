Man stabbed in neck in Bronx subway station by MetroCard swipe seller

A man selling MetroCard swipes in a Bronx subway station stabbed a man in the neck early Sunday, cops said.

The stabber was hawking swipes at the Morrison Ave.-Soundview Station when he and the 44-year-old victim got into an argument about 7:15 a.m. , cops said.

The attacker pulled out a blade and knifed the victim in the neck. Medics took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Police took the accused stabber into custody. Charges against him were pending Sunday.