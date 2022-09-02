Man stabbed in neck drove himself to hospital in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man after a stabbing victim drove himself to the hospital Thursday, police say.

The stabbing was reported to have happened sometime Thursday at the 1700 block of W. 12th Street where the victim and the suspect were arguing, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The victim, a 24-year-old man from Sioux Falls, was stabbed once in the arm and another time in the neck with a "folding knife," Clemens said.

More Argus911: Police releasing few updates from two unsolved homicides in Sioux Falls.

He was able to drive himself to the hospital where, per hospital policy, police were called to investigate, Clemens said.

A 29-year-old man from Sioux Falls was arrested for one count of aggravated assault related to the incident. An injury update on the victim was not available as of Friday morning but Clemens said he believed the injuries to be non-life threatening.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man arrested for stabbing after argument in Sioux Falls, police say