Man stabbed in neck after getting off FAX bus. The suspect was a fellow passenger, police say

A 59-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another passenger Tuesday night shortly after both got off a FAX bus in central Fresno.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near a bus stop by Blackstone and Vassar avenues.

Fresno Police said the man had just exited the bus and began walking home while listen to music through his headphones when another person who’d been on the bus stabbed the 59-year old once in the neck then took off.

It was unclear why the stabbing occurred, and Fresno Police said there was no disturbance or verbal argument that happened on the bus prior to the incident.

Lt. Sean Biggs added that no property or belongings were taken from the victim.

“There was no provocation,” Biggs said. “He was coming home from work, trying to walk home when he got attacked.”

It was no clear if mental illness played a role in the stabbing, but Fresno Police reiterated that the public was not in danger, and that the incident was a one-time thing.

The suspect took westbound on Vassar and had not been located as of late Tuesday.

Officers did find what they believe was the weapon used: a blade no longer than six inches.

The victim, meanwhile, was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury. He was expected to be released later in the night.