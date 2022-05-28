Man stabbed in the neck at a home in southeast Fresno. Police search for suspect

A man was hospitalized Friday night after he was stabbed in the neck at a house in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police responded to the home on Braly Avenue west of Chestnut Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. The man, whom police describe as being in his 30s, was given medical aid by police and EMS before being taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The man was listed in stable condition Saturday morning, according to Fresno police Lt. Skye Leibee.

Police are trying to locate a possible suspect and determine why the person may have been at the residence.

Officers were told there had been a disturbance of some kind before the stabbing, but police have yet to determine a motive.