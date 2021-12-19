Man stabbed in the neck, killed in fight outside Elmira bar Sunday morning

A man was stabbed in the neck and killed during a disturbance that spilled out of a West Washington Avenue business into an Elmira street early Sunday morning.

Elmira police were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to the street in front of The Branch Office bar at 406 West Washington Ave., following up on call for skirmishes involving at least 75 people with reports of a stabbing and gunshots.

Police said a civilian had started life-saving measures on a man who had been stabbed in the neck. The injured man was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center where he was pronounced dead later in the morning.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Officers searched for witnesses to the incident and found no one willing to provide any initial information, police said.

Elmira Police Department investigators said the stabbing took place after a large melee that began inside the business was carried outside, with one of the fights resulting in the fatal injury.

Several other fights erupted later after officers arrived on the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The Elmira Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call authorities at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT.

