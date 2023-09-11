Man stabbed in neck in Navarre after altercation in home

NAVARRE ‒ Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Police Chief Chad W. Shetler.

He said the stabbing occurred after an altercation inside a home in the 200 block of Jacob Street NE on Saturday.

Police called at 10:50 p.m. found a man lying in the driveway with a stab wound to the neck.

Shetler said the victim was taken to a hospital.

He said the victim is around 30 years old, and the suspect, in her mid-20s.

The police chief said a report of the incident will be sent to the prosecutor.

He said there is no threat of general harm to the general public.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Navarre police chief: Man stabbed in neck, no threat to public