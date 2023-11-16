Man stabbed in neck near San Ysidro trolley station

SAN DIEGO — A 38-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds during an altercation near a trolley station in San Ysidro Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the victim got into an argument with an acquaintance around 7:43 p.m. on the 700 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard.

During the argument, the suspect, a 40-year-old man, reportedly stabbed the victim in the neck five times, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening neck wounds.

The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby trolley station a short time later. SDPD said the suspect was also transported to a local hospital because he was unresponsive.

Southern Division detectives will be investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

