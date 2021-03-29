Man stabbed in neck for refusing to give spare change on Michigan Ave.

The victim said he was approached by someone asking for spare change, when he refused, the person allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him in the throat area, according to police.

Video Transcript

- Chicago Police say a man was stabbed along the Magnificent Mile tonight.

Police say that man was approached by someone asking for change near North Michigan and Superior. And when he refused, he was stabbed in the neck. He was taken to the hospital and is in good condition.

Police say the attacker was arrested a few blocks away.