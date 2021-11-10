Man stabbed in the neck Wednesday after business dispute, Fort Worth police say

A man was in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck Wednesday morning, Fort Worth police said.

The stabbing occurred around 11:45 a.m. at the Villas de Sonoma apartments located at 8601 Las Vegas Court. Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a cutting.

“A group of four individuals were inside the apartment complex discussing business when a male stood up and stabbed another male in the neck, then fled in the victim’s vehicle,” police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police have not made an arrest yet but said they have “identifying information” on a suspect.