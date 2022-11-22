Man stabbed after night of drinking, police say

Nov. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown woman was jailed Monday, accused of stabbing a man in the nose with a kitchen knife after a night of drinking and with two children in the room, authorities said.

City police charged Tesia Ann Nelson, 27, of the 100 block of D Street, with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, a dispute broke out just after midnight between between Nelson and a man after both had been drinking. A verbal dispute over the location of cigarette ashtray turned physical and Nelson retreated to the kitchen and returned with a large chef's knife and allegedly stabbed the man in the nose.

When police arrived the front door was open but then slammed shut. Police said Nelson left through the back door with two small children who were not properly dressed for the 19-degree temperature, the affidavit said.

Police found the knife inside a cardboard box in the dining room area.

Nelson reportedly told police that she was on state parole. Police found a trail of blood but were not able to locate the victim and he did not report to the hospital, the affidavit said.

The children were being cared for by a family member.

Nelson was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.