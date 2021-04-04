Man stabbed at nightclub in central Fresno, police say

Police say the victim and suspect got in a fight in the parking lot -- when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him with it.

Video Transcript

- New this morning, police are investigating after a fight at a Central Fresno nightclub ended in a stabbing. Officers arrived to Aldo's nightclub on Belmont Avenue just before 1 o'clock this morning. That's where they found a man suffering from stab wounds to the face and arm. Police say the victim and suspect got in a fight in the parking lot, when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him with it. Detectives are still investigating what led up to the fight, but they say early evidence shows that the victim may have actually started the confrontation. Officers haven't announced any arrests.

