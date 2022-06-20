Man stabbed north of downtown

Jun. 20—HIGH POINT — A man was stabbed Sunday night north of downtown, and his attacker fled on a bicycle.

The stabbing happened in the 900 block of N. Main Street in an area between Parkway and Qubein avenues about 8:45 p.m. The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of injuries not considered to be life-threatening, High Point Police Department Capt. Pete Abernethy said.

Police didn't have a suspect as of Monday, Abernethy told The High Point Enterprise. The attacker rode away on a bicycle with large handlebars in a rounded style.

"There's not a lot of information about what led up to it," Abernethy said. "It's very much in the early stages of investigating what happened."

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

