Man stabbed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was stabbed in Northeast D.C. on Saturday evening.

MPD said it responded to the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road NE for a stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was conscious and breathing.

