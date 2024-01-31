Man stabbed off Michigan Avenue in Ashtabula

Jan. 31—ASHTABULA — Police were called to Bob White Drive, off Michigan Avenue, just after noon on Tuesday for an altercation that resulted in stabbing injuries to a man in his 20s, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

The incident occurred at a moble-home park.

"When we arrived we found a victim that had multiple stab wounds," Stell said. "EMS services were already on the scene when the police showed up."

Police located both subjects at the scene, Stell said. The suspect was a man in his mid-20s. Stell said the men were acquainted with each other and a dispute broke ou t between them resulting in a violent altercation.

The suspected weapon was described as a large knife, similar to a machete.

Residents of the mobile- home park stopped by to question what was happening.

The Ashtabula Fire Department was also on the scene for a brief time. As they departed, so did the ambulance.

A group of police officers were on the scene looking for evidence.

"The matter is still under investigation," Stell said.

cball@starbeacon.com