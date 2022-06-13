Man stabbed at Old World Timber by fellow employee. Suspect fled, Lexington police say

An employee at Old World Timber in Lexington was stabbed by another employee early Monday morning, according to police.

Police received a call at 6:55 a.m. reporting that a male employee was stabbed twice in the chest by another male employee on company property at 1195 Versailles Road, Lt. Joe Anderson said.

The “suspect fled the scene” before police arrived, and the man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Anderson said.

It’s unclear if the two knew each other, or if they were working together at the time of the stabbing, police said. Old World Timber makes wood products from reclaimed timber.

The suspect, who still hadn’t been located late Monday morning, is not considered dangerous to the public.

“We don’t have any information that [suggests] there’s a risk to public safety, but obviously if we were to find him, we will act appropriately given what he’s going to be charged with,” Anderson said.

Old World Timber did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

