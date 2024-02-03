Man stabbed outside bar on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

Pittsburgh police are investigating an early morning stabbing on the city’s North Shore.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the investigation started after Pennsylvania State Police contacted Zone 1 around 2 a.m. after troopers responded to a Rankin apartment complex for a report of a man stabbed.

Troopers were requesting Pittsburgh police search for a possible crime scene in the 200 block of North Shore Drive because the victim said the stabbing happened outside of McFadden’s Bar after a fight with another man.

Police found a blood trail on the sidewalk and viewed security footage that appeared to show the victim being punched in the side of the stomach multiple times. The suspect then runs to a vehicle and drives away.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Plainclothes detectives continue to investigate by checking private and city camera footage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

UPMC doctor becomes 1st in United States to try new lymphedema treatment approach Smithfield Street ‘Pittsburgh Potty’ location being removed Residents of Cranberry Township mobile home park upset over large lot rent increase VIDEO: Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase through Beaver County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts