Man stabbed outside Chelsea Market Basket during parking space argument

A man was stabbed in a Market Basket parking lot Monday over an argument about a parking space, Chelsea police say.

According to Chelsea Police Chief Kieth Houghton, the stabbing victim was transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Before he was transported to the hospital, the victim was able to tell police the license plate of his alleged attacker. Officers then responded to the car’s listed address in Revere. A 25-year-old Revere man surrendered to police without incident.

A Boston 25 NEws camera caught police tape surrounding a black car in the supermarket parking lot on Everett Avenue.

Business inside the Market Basket was not disrupted.

