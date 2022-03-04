A man was stabbed outside of a home in West Allis and police are looking for the suspect

Bob Dohr, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The West Allis Police Department has released this surveillance photo which they say shows a suspect in a March 2 stabbing incident.
A man was stabbed outside of a home in West Allis and police are looking for the suspect.

At about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, the West Allis Police Department received a 911 call that a man was stabbed outside of a residence in the 2000 block of South 70th Street, according to a news release from the department. That's near West Becher Street.

When they got there, officers found a 41-year-old man with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening, police said.

The suspect left the area before police arrived. A search of the area was unsuccessful.

West Allis police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect.

He's described as a Hispanic male, approximately 18-19 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 fee5" tall with a medium build, black hair and cross tattoos under both eyes, police said.

At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a yellow rain jacket with a black strip on the arms and shoulders, black pants and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

