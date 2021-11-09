Man stabbed outside New Horizons shelter

Nov. 9—A man inside the gated New Horizons shelter courtyard reached through the security gate and allegedly slashed the head of an adversary who was standing on the sidewalk, according to Manchester police.

The attack, witnessed by several shelter residents, comes as concerns have been raised over conditions and safety at the shelter. Late last month, homeless people submitted a letter to city officials asking for steps to reduce harm and address conditions such as bed bugs, handicapped access and inoperable showers.

Meanwhile, Families in Transition said the shelter has been at full capacity of 138 for at least the last week.

The Union Leader was unable to obtain information from Mayor Joyce Craig or Schonna Green, the city director of homeless initiatives, on what impact that will have on the city's tolerance of people sleeping outside. City ordinances say police will only clear camps on city property when space is available in homeless shelters.

Police charged the alleged assailant, Anthony Lebron, 28, with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Witnesses told police that Lebron had an ongoing dispute with the victim, identified as B.S., according to a police affidavit filed with Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, Lebron allegedly reached through the gate to attack B.S., leaving a 3-inch vertical slash just above the victim's left eye. Police said the victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police the two had had an ongoing dispute, which included physical fights, over the past few days.

FiT spokesman Kyle Chumas said it appears that Lebron had been admitted to the shelter. He said the organization has a no-weapons policy and limits access to the building for safety reasons.

He said security guards, metal detectors or frisking would be too expensive. Some residents do check knives at the door. People who violate policies are discharged, at least for the night.

"We provide social service. We don't have security guards. We're not TSA," Chumas said, referring to the Transportation Security Administration, which provides airport security.

Chumas said many of the regulations are in place for the safety of shelter residents, but the regulations are coming under criticism.

Late last month, a group of Manchester homeless people presented an unsigned statement to aldermen complaining about the New Horizons shelter.

While most of their complaints did not focus on safety issues, they did call for shelter policies that involved "harm reduction." One of the criticisms was about the security gate at the courtyard. The letter writers said it isolates shelter residents from the outside world.

FiT officials said its current team does an outstanding job, part of which involves providing basic safety and security for people with few options.

FiT leaders said the letter included threats of force by the authors; FiT will not respond to anyone using such threats.