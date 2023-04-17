Man stabbed on Pearl Avenue, 43-year-old woman arrested

Mansfield police are investigating a stabbing Sunday at 7:51 p.m. on Pearl Avenue.

Anna Marie Stanley, 43, was taken into custody and remains in the Richland County Jail on a charge of felonious assault, according to the Mansfield police report.

A cash and personal recognizance bond for Stanley was set in Mansfield Municipal Court Monday morning for $50,000 with electronic monitoring and no contact with victims, according to court records. Stanley's address was redacted on the police report.

The victim's name was redacted on the police report, with police citing the new Ohio House Bill 343, which became effective April 6. According to police, the new bill prohibits the release of victims' names on public records.

Assistant Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann said police received a call for a domestic incident and that the man suffered superficial stab wounds.

According to the police report, the victim said he and Stanley were arguing and she got upset and stabbed him in the chest. When officers entered the residence, the victim came out of the bathroom holding towels on his chest. He was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. The suspect also was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield to be checked out.

Officers collected two knives and two blood swabs from the scene, the report said.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Police said a stabbing on Pearl Avenue was a domestic incident