Man stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood after dispute with coworker, in critical condition

A man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood after he and his coworker got into a fight, according to police.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS units were called to the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue around 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh police said the adult male victim was found with stab wounds to the abdomen.

According to police, the victim and suspect are coworkers and had a dispute. The suspect fled towards an unknown direction after the stabbing.

The victim is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

