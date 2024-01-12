Man stabbed at Queens pawn shop after refusing to give stranger money

A 22-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and hand during a clash inside a Queens pawn shop, police said Friday.

The victim was inside Gem Pawnbrokers on Jamaica Ave. near 217th St. in Queens Village about 5 p.m. Thursday when a stranger stormed up and asked him for money, cops said.

The victim refused and left, but the stranger followed him and attacked, stabbing him in the back of the neck. The victim was also slashed in the hand as he tried to defend himself.

The attacker, who was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with the word “Polo” on the front, ran away from the bloody scene.

EMS rushed the young victim to North Shore University Hospital where he was treated for deep cuts and minor injuries.

Cops on Friday released surveillance images of the attacker in the hopes someone recognizes him.

He’s described as Black, about 5-foot-10 with a medium build. Besides the Polo sweatshirt he was wearing dark colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.