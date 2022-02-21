Man stabbed in random Manhattan train attack, latest in rise of NYC subway crimes

A man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack aboard a Manhattan train Sunday, the latest violence in a troubling increase of subway crimes, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was riding a downtown No. 6 train when a stranger stabbed him twice in the arm as the train rumbled toward the Canal St. station at about 6 p.m., cops said.

His assailant remained on the train heading for the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police were still searching for the stabber Sunday night.

Overall crime on transit is up about 65% this year compared with the same time frame last year, the most recent NYPD data show.

From Jan. 1 through last Sunday, 276 people have been the victim of a crime underground, compared with 167 people in same period last year.