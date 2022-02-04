Man critically injured when stabbed repeatedly in Hartford, police say

A man was critically injured when he was stabbed repeatedly in Hartford Friday, police said.

Officers received a report shortly after 4:30 a.m. of a person who had been stabbed at 22 Elliott St., an apartment building in the Barry Square neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s in the lobby with numerous stab wounds, police said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said late Friday morning.

He said police do not believe the stabbing is connected to a shooting at the same address Sunday. In that incident, a man in his 30s was shot about 3:45 a.m. That man is expected to survive.

The police department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the stabbing. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

