Man stabbed by roommate over loud music runs to 7-Eleven for help, NY cops say

A dispute over music volume between roommates became violent, leaving one hospitalized and the other arrested, New York police said.

The incident occurred in Bellmore, a coastal Long Island hamlet located about 25 miles east of New York City.

Frank Liguori, 61, confronted his 31-year-old roommate regarding the volume of his music shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, according to a news release from the Nassau County Police Department.

The situation escalated and Liguori stabbed the roommate in the chest, according to police.

The roommate, who has not been named, fled to a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store to find help, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Liguori was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree assault in addition to criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The officer assigned to the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Nov. 14. An attorney for Liguori could not be reached.

Another 31-year-old New Yorker was stabbed following an argument about music volume while riding the subway in June, according to the New York Post.

