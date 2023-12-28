Man stabbed on Route 4 in Paramus in 'road rage incident,' prosecutor says

A 28-year-old man was stabbed on Route 4 in Paramus late Thursday morning in “an apparent road rage incident,“ the officials stated.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Paramus Police Department are investigating the attack that occurred near the Capitol Lighting on Route 4 East and left a man with multiple stab wounds.

The Paramus Police Department responded to a 911 call at approximately 11:27 a.m. reporting a stabbing. The man was immediately transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and is currently being treated and in stable condition, the prosecutor said in a release.

A man was stabbed on Route 4 in Paramus on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in what prosecutors called "an apparent road rage incident."

The prosecutor's office did not provide information on what lead up the stabbing or whether anyone has been arrests.

An ongoing investigating is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Paramus Police Department under the direction of Chief Robert Guidetti.

Check back for more on this developing story

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Prosecutor: Man stabbed on Route 4 in Paramus in 'road rage incident'