Man stabbed at Royal Oak Township hotel

Mar. 21—Police were looking for a possible suspect with a gun Sunday morning at a Royal Oak Township hotel but instead found a victim of a stabbing.

Around 6:50 a.m., Michigan State Police responded to the Baymont Inn on W. 8 Mile for a call about someone with a gun wearing a ski mask on the second floor of the hotel.

Troopers checked the hotel and did not find the man with a gun, officials said. Police said they did talk to a "highly intoxicated" person who told them someone had been stabbed.

Police left after they said they didn't see any blood or signs of struggle around the hotel. Shortly after leaving, troopers were told that a man came into Providence Hospital saying he was stabbed at the Baymont.

Troopers tried to interview the man with the stab wound but officials said the man was not fully cooperating and was intoxicated.

Police also noticed a gray Dodge Durango at the hotel, officials said. When troopers got out of their vehicles, the Durango took off at a high rate of speed, police said. It is unclear if the Durango was involved in any of the incidents.