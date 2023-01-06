Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man.

Seattle Fire Department medics treated the man’s injury.

Officers found a weapon, which appeared to be a rusty screwdriver, and placed it into evidence.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, ran away after the attack but police found him and took him into custody.

The man will be booked into the King County Jail on assault charges.



