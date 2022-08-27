Man stabbed several times during robbery in downtown Seattle

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in downtown Seattle on Saturday.

At about 12:15 a.m., police responded to 3rd Avenue and University Street after a 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers began first aid on the victim, who had stab wounds and cuts, before transferring care to Seattle Fire Department medics.

The man was then transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police spoke with witnesses who reported seeing two suspects stealing the victim’s backpack, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Detectives reviewed evidence at the scene and will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.