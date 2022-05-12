Man who was stabbed shows up at Pittsburgh fire station

Pittsburgh police are investigating a stabbing that happened in Homewood Thursday morning.

Public Safety officials said just before 5:30 a.m., a man who was stabbed walked into Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Engine 17 on Hamilton Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The victim told police another man stabbed him while they were sitting in a van in Homewood, and then dropped him off at the firehouse.

