Man stabbed in what SPD believes is domestic incident

Sep. 2—A man was stabbed Wednesday in the parking lot of a convenience store on N.C. 87 South after what is believed to be a domestic incident, according to Sanford police.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the Circle K at Commerce Drive.

No details have been released as to what transpired.

The victim was life-flighted to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, according to police. No details had been released on the victim's condition as of press time Wednesday night.

The helicopter landed at 3:40 p.m. in a field in front of the South Park Village apartments. Medics walked several feet to a Central Carolina Hospital ambulance where the victim was being treated.

About 4:20 p.m., the victim was moved from the ambulance to the helicopter, which lifted off.

Sanford police officers and Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies blocked the entrances to roads around the empty lot.

Bystanders gathered along a fence in front of the apartments and in the Circle K parking lot across Commerce Drive from the landing site.

At the same time, investigators were gathering evidence at what appeared to be a second crime scene under the portico of Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation facility, less than a half-mile from the Circle K. Witnesses reported that the man drove to the facility to seek medical treatment.

A gray pickup truck, the driver's side door open, was parked under the covered entrance with yellow crime-scene tape cordoning off the area.